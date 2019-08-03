Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|200
|000
|000—2
|3
|0
|New York
|400
|000
|00x—4
|5
|0
Rodriguez, Walden (7), Eovaldi (8) and Vazquez; Paxton, Kahnle (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Paxton 6-6. L_Rodriguez 13-5. Sv_Chapman (28). HRs_Boston, Martinez (24). New York, Torres (21).
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|002—3
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|421
|000
|00x—7
|12
|0
Cole, Peters (1) and Stassi, Smith; Clevinger, Goody (7), O.Perez (8), Cimber (9) and R.Perez. W_Clevinger 6-2. L_Cole 1-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (36). Cleveland, Perez (19).
___
|Toronto
|200
|101
|001—5
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|200—2
|7
|0
Font, Kingham (3), Gaviglio (6), Mayza (7), Law (8) and Jansen; Brooks, Ynoa (6), Givens (8), Fry (9), Hess (9) and Severino. W_Kingham 4-2. L_Brooks 2-5. Sv_Law (1). HRs_Toronto, Drury (12), Galvis (17). Baltimore, Davis (9).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|100—2
|8
|3
|Chicago
|103
|011
|00x—6
|12
|0
Davies, Jeffress (5), Claudio (6), Jackson (7), Pomeranz (8) and Pina; Quintana, Wick (7), Kintzler (8), Ryan (9) and Contreras. W_Quintana 9-7. L_Davies 8-5. HRs_Milwaukee, Braun (16). Chicago, Baez (26), Heyward (16).