|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|69
|39
|.639
|—
|Tampa Bay
|63
|48
|.568
|7½
|Boston
|59
|52
|.532
|11½
|Toronto
|44
|67
|.396
|26½
|Baltimore
|36
|72
|.333
|33
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|66
|42
|.611
|—
|Cleveland
|64
|45
|.587
|2½
|Chicago
|46
|60
|.434
|19
|Kansas City
|40
|70
|.364
|27
|Detroit
|32
|72
|.308
|32
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|70
|40
|.636
|—
|Oakland
|62
|48
|.564
|8
|Los Angeles
|56
|55
|.505
|14½
|Texas
|54
|54
|.500
|15
|Seattle
|47
|64
|.423
|23½
___
|Thursday's Games
Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 5, Milwaukee 3
Toronto 11, Baltimore 2
Houston 7, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 4
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2
Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 3
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Boston (Sale 5-10) at N.Y. Yankees (German 13-2), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Hernandez 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Castillo 1-6), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-2), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Pannone 2-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-11), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 5-5) at Minnesota (Gibson 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 8-3) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 12-8) at Houston (Sanchez 3-14), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-8) at Texas (Sampson 6-8), 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 10-5) at Oakland (Fiers 9-3), 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.