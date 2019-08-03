UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General António Guterres says in a new report on North Korea's grim human rights record that prisoners who tried to escape or steal have reportedly been publicly executed, and detainees have been subject to sexual violence and severely beaten with metal rods.

The report to the General Assembly was obtained Friday by The Associated Press. It said guards make detainees undress and repeatedly subject them to body searches for money and concealed items. Jails cells are so overcrowded that many can't lie down.

The secretary-general said the U.N. human rights office received and analyzed accounts of former North Korean detainees — mostly women — who managed to flee and then reported "gross violations of the rights to life, liberty and security of the person" perpetrated by security officers.