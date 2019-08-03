SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un supervised another test firing of a new multiple rocket launcher system that could potentially enhance the country's ability to strike targets in South Korea and U.S. military bases there.

The report by Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday came a day after South Korea's military said it detected North Korea firing projectiles twice into sea off its eastern coast in its third round of weapons tests in just over a week.

North Korea has said Kim supervised the first test of the same rocket artillery system on Wednesday.

Experts say North Korea's weapons displays could intensify in coming months if progress isn't made on the nuclear negotiations with the United States.