CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Danny Salazar returned to the injured list with a strained right groin, one day after appearing in his first game in two years.

Salazar, troubled by injuries to his right arm the last two seasons, pitched Thursday for the first time since the 2017 AL Division Series. He allowed two runs in four innings against Houston. Afterward, he said the groin bothered him during the game.

Salazar was an All-Star in 2016, but has been dealing with injuries since. He didn't pitch last season and had shoulder surgery last July.

Left-hander Tyler Olson has been placed on the 10-day IL because of the shingles. Manager Terry Francona said Olson has been bothered by the illness for several weeks.

Right-handers Hunter Wood and Phil Maton were recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports