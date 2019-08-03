|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leicester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friday, Aug. 9
Liverpool vs. Norwich 1900 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 10
West Ham vs. Man City 1130 GMT
Watford vs. Brighton 1400 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Everton 1400 GMT
Burnley vs. Southampton 1400 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 11
Leicester vs. Wolverhampton 1300 GMT
Newcastle vs. Arsenal 1300 GMT
Man United vs. Chelsea 1530 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Middlesbrough
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Cardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huddersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Brom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|QPR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stoke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swansea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Preston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Derby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Millwall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield Wednesday
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friday, Aug. 2
Luton Town 3, Middlesbrough 3
|Saturday, Aug. 3
Swansea vs. Hull 1400 GMT
Blackburn vs. Charlton 1400 GMT
Stoke vs. QPR 1400 GMT
Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Fulham 1400 GMT
Millwall vs. Preston 1400 GMT
Wigan vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Brentford vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. West Brom 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 4
Bristol City vs. Leeds 1530 GMT
|Monday, Aug. 5
Huddersfield vs. Derby 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Blackpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burton Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coventry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rotherham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portsmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gillingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peterborough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tranmere
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fleetwood Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Accrington Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rochdale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AFC Wimbledon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doncaster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ipswich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milton Keynes Dons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wycombe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oxford United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shrewsbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bolton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-12
|Bury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-12
|Saturday, Aug. 3
Tranmere vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Milton Keynes Dons ppd.
Burton Albion vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
Coventry vs. Southend 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Bolton 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Oldham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swindon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mansfield Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crewe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newport County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Vale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Exeter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cheltenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leyton Orient
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cambridge United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morecambe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Salford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macclesfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Forest Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grimsby Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlisle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plymouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scunthorpe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawley Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 3
Salford vs. Stevenage 1130 GMT
Leyton Orient vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Oldham 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Carlisle vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Newport County vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT
Colchester vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT