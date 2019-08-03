  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/08/03 05:37
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brighton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leicester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Man United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norwich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Ham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Friday, Aug. 9

Liverpool vs. Norwich 1900 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 10

West Ham vs. Man City 1130 GMT

Watford vs. Brighton 1400 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Everton 1400 GMT

Burnley vs. Southampton 1400 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa 1630 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 11

Leicester vs. Wolverhampton 1300 GMT

Newcastle vs. Arsenal 1300 GMT

Man United vs. Chelsea 1530 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
Middlesbrough 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
Cardiff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huddersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Charlton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Brom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
QPR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stoke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leeds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swansea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Preston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hull 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Derby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Millwall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nottingham Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blackburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnsley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Friday, Aug. 2

Luton Town 3, Middlesbrough 3

Saturday, Aug. 3

Swansea vs. Hull 1400 GMT

Blackburn vs. Charlton 1400 GMT

Stoke vs. QPR 1400 GMT

Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Fulham 1400 GMT

Millwall vs. Preston 1400 GMT

Wigan vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Brentford vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. West Brom 1630 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 4

Bristol City vs. Leeds 1530 GMT

Monday, Aug. 5

Huddersfield vs. Derby 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Blackpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sunderland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burton Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coventry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rotherham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portsmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gillingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peterborough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lincoln City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tranmere 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fleetwood Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol Rovers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Accrington Stanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rochdale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doncaster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ipswich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wycombe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southend 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oxford United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shrewsbury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bolton 0 0 0 0 0 0 -12
Bury 0 0 0 0 0 0 -12
Saturday, Aug. 3

Tranmere vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Milton Keynes Dons ppd.

Burton Albion vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Bolton 1400 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Oldham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swindon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mansfield Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crewe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newport County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Port Vale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Exeter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Walsall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cheltenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leyton Orient 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cambridge United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morecambe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Salford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stevenage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colchester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Macclesfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Forest Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grimsby Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carlisle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Plymouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scunthorpe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crawley Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saturday, Aug. 3

Salford vs. Stevenage 1130 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Oldham 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT

Northampton vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Carlisle vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT