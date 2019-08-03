  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2019/08/03 05:37
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Match

Portsmouth vs. Birmingham

England Championship
Friday's Match

Luton Town 3, Middlesbrough 3

Saturday's Matches

Swansea vs. Hull

Blackburn vs. Charlton

Stoke vs. QPR

Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Barnsley vs. Fulham

Millwall vs. Preston

Wigan vs. Cardiff

Brentford vs. Birmingham

Nottingham Forest vs. West Brom

Sunday's Match

Bristol City vs. Leeds

Monday's Match

Huddersfield vs. Derby

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Tranmere Rovers vs. Rochdale

Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth

Bury vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Burton Albion vs. Ipswich

Coventry vs. Southend

Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town

Wycombe vs. Bolton

Lincoln City vs. Accrington Stanley

AFC Wimbledon vs. Rotherham

Blackpool vs. Bristol Rovers

Sunderland vs. Oxford United

Doncaster vs. Gillingham

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Salford City vs. Stevenage

Leyton Orient vs. Cheltenham

Scunthorpe vs. Swindon

Crewe vs. Plymouth

Forest Green Rovers vs. Oldham

Morecambe vs. Grimsby Town

Exeter vs. Macclesfield Town

Northampton vs. Walsall

Carlisle vs. Crawley Town

Newport County vs. Mansfield Town

Colchester vs. Port Vale

Bradford vs. Cambridge United