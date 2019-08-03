CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's pro-democracy movement and the ruling generals are meeting for a second day to finalize a power-sharing deal.

Friday's discussions centered on a so-called constitutional declaration, which defines how much power each side would have in the three-year transitional period until elections.

A preliminary deal was signed last month, but the killing of several student protesters by security forces earlier this week delayed the final negotiations.

On Thursday, at least four demonstrators were then shot dead by live ammunition amid mass marches across the country denouncing state violence against protesters.

Sudan's pro-democracy movement is represented by the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change. It's led negotiations with the military since Sudan's generals bowed to months of protests and overthrew President Omar al-Bashir in April.