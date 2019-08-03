BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2361
|Down
|16
|Sep
|2340
|2354
|2307
|2320
|Down
|9
|Oct
|2361
|Down
|16
|Dec
|2385
|2396
|2349
|2361
|Down
|16
|Mar
|2410
|2416
|2370
|2383
|Down
|15
|May
|2416
|2422
|2375
|2388
|Down
|14
|Jul
|2414
|2417
|2373
|2387
|Down
|11
|Sep
|2409
|2409
|2369
|2384
|Down
|8
|Dec
|2390
|2392
|2351
|2367
|Down
|7
|Mar
|2375
|2375
|2337
|2354
|Down
|6
|May
|2360
|2360
|2328
|2345
|Down
|1
|Jul
|2331
|Down
|1