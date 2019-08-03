BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Sep 2361 Down 16 Sep 2340 2354 2307 2320 Down 9 Oct 2361 Down 16 Dec 2385 2396 2349 2361 Down 16 Mar 2410 2416 2370 2383 Down 15 May 2416 2422 2375 2388 Down 14 Jul 2414 2417 2373 2387 Down 11 Sep 2409 2409 2369 2384 Down 8 Dec 2390 2392 2351 2367 Down 7 Mar 2375 2375 2337 2354 Down 6 May 2360 2360 2328 2345 Down 1 Jul 2331 Down 1