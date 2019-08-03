MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say an unidentified gunman has killed a regulatory official for the city of Zihuatanejo, a tourist resort on Mexico's southern Pacific coast.

The prosecutors' office in Guerrero state identified the victim Friday as the city's director for regulations and outdoor advertising. That position was held by Edgar Nava.

Nava was also listed as the administrator of the Facebook page "La Verdad de Zihuatanejo," or "The Truth about Zihuantanejo."

The page serves as a sort of community forum and publishes reports about local news, issues and events.

There was no immediate information on a possible motive.

Zihuatanejo is up the coast Acapulco and has been plagued by a series of killings and drug gang turf battles.