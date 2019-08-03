LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three suspects were arrested Friday in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer, officials said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti described those arrested as the "primary suspects responsible for the murder of Officer Juan Diaz" and said they were taken into custody in the cities of Temecula and Murietta in Riverside County.

"We will always bring to justice anybody who would not only murder a police officer but anybody who would take the life of any Angeleno," Garcetti said.

The suspects are in their 20s and were arrested as authorities conducted searches related to the case, said Assistant Chief Beatrice Girmala. She did not identify them.

Diaz, 24, was standing in line at a taco stand in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood at 1 a.m. Saturday with his girlfriend and two other males when he noticed a man vandalizing something nearby and approached him.

The man, who authorities believe is a member of the Avenues gang, left but returned a short time later with a group of other males and lifted up his shirt to display a handgun.

Diaz and the others tried to get into a car to avoid violence but the man started shooting, police have said. The officer and one of the other males were hit by gunfire. Diaz died from his wounds and the other man was hospitalized.

"Today's and this morning's operations represents significant steps on the road to justice for Juan Diaz, the others who were with him that night and his entire family," Girmala said.

Diaz had been on the force for two years and was assigned to the police department's Professional Standards Bureau.