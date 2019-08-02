Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan's Hualien County tonight (Aug. 2) at 9:53 p.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 33 kilometers south-southwest Hualien County Hall at a shallow depth of 6.6 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 4 in Hualien County and a 2 in Nantou County. An intensity level of 1 was felt in Taitung County, Taichung City, Yilan County, and Changhua County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.



CWB map of tonight's quake.