  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan

Magnitude 4.5 temblor rattles E. Taiwan

  133
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/02 22:14
CWB map of tonight's quake.

CWB map of tonight's quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan's Hualien County tonight (Aug. 2) at 9:53 p.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 33 kilometers south-southwest Hualien County Hall at a shallow depth of 6.6 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 4 in Hualien County and a 2 in Nantou County. An intensity level of 1 was felt in Taitung County, Taichung City, Yilan County, and Changhua County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.


CWB map of tonight's quake.

earthquake
quake

RELATED ARTICLES

4.6 magnitude earthquake jars NE. Taiwan
4.6 magnitude earthquake jars NE. Taiwan
2019/07/26 14:54
Latest Southern California quake causes damage, injuries
Latest Southern California quake causes damage, injuries
2019/07/06 15:42
6.9 earthquake felt in Southern California
6.9 earthquake felt in Southern California
2019/07/06 12:26
Strongest earthquake in 20 years rattles Southern California
Strongest earthquake in 20 years rattles Southern California
2019/07/05 09:46
Strong quake jolts northwest Japan; no major damage reported
Strong quake jolts northwest Japan; no major damage reported
2019/06/19 00:16