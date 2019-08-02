BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Play has started on day two of the first Ashes test with Australia pacer Pat Cummins bowling a maiden over against England opener Rory Burns.

England resumed on 10-0 after facing only two overs before stumps on the first day at Edgbaston. At the end of the fifth over of the first innings, England was 18-0 with Burns 8 not out and Jason Roy 10 not out.

Australia scored 284 all out Friday when Steve Smith rescued the team with a brilliant 144 on his return to test cricket after a ban for ball-tampering. Australia had stumbled to 122-8.

The weather forecast is good.

No medical update has been given on England's record wicket-taker Jimmy Anderson but the 37-year-old seamer was seen at the ground doing some exercises. He bowled four tight overs for only one run against the Australians before leaving the field and going for a scan on his right calf.

Australia holds the Ashes, the urn traditionally awarded to the winner of cricket's oldest regular international series, but England goes into the five-test series after winning its first-ever World Cup title in the one-day format. It hasn't lost an Ashes series on home soil since 2001.

