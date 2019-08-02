Taipei, Aug. 2 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) came through a tough match against young Russian Varvara Gracheva Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Citi Open in Washington, D.C.



It took Hsieh, seeded fourth in the tournament, two hours and 39 minutes to defeat world No. 211 Gracheva 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (6) on the Grandstand court.



The Taiwanese, who just won her third women's doubles trophy at Wimbledon last month, needed three grueling sets to outlast Gracheva and book her spot in the quarterfinals.



The 18-year old Russian qualified for the main round event of the Citi Open in late July and won her first Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles main round match by defeating fellow Russian Anna Blinkova in three sets in the previous round.



Hsieh will next play another upcoming young star, 17-year-old American Catherine Mcnally, who won her first Grand Slam junior title at the 2018 French Open doubles event.