TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Over the next two months, Family Mart Taiwan is planning a rapid expansion in cooperation with Taiwan Railways Association (TRA), with at least 32 new stores planned to open in railway stations across the country.

The company, which is headquartered in Japan, has invested a great deal of resources into the sudden expansion targeting travelers on Taiwan’s rails. Recently, the company has opened three new locations in the Badu (八堵站), Wanhua (萬華站), Luodong (羅東站) rail stations along with two stores at Taipei Main Station, which opened on July 31.

These new locations in northern Taiwan will be followed by 27 more Family Marts of varying sizes at 23 rail stations across the country, which should all be open by Sept. 17. The network of railway station Family Mart locations is expected to serve around 20 million customers a year, reports Inside Asia Retail.

In the past, 7-Eleven stores have dominated most of the railway station convenience store business in Taiwan. However, this year, Family Mart is confident that it is ready to challenge 7-Eleven, investing nearly NT$1.18 billion (US$37.5 million) in their bid to serve TRA customers.



New Family Mart at Taipei Main Station's Southwest gate (Family Mart photo)

Some locations, like one in ther Taipei Main Station is situated directly across from their established competitor. General Manager of Family Mart Taiwan Hsueh Tung (薛東) says that the company is looking at the TRA contract as an opportunity and challenge to improve service and excel as company in a challenging market, reports Business Next.

“Family Mart is actively striving and fully committed to profiting from the bid with Taiwan Railways Association, we are not be playing defense just to avoid losses,” said Hsueh.