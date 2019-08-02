TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Technology development talent is the key to the future of Taiwan’s economic role, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) told a government-sponsored forum Friday (August 2).

The veteran pioneer frequently spoke out to make suggestions about Taiwan’s technology policies, Science and Technology Minister Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) told reporters after the closed-door meeting.

The “Technology Development Strategic Summit Roundtable” not only featured senior business leaders from the sector, but also academics and government officials, the Central News Agency reported.

Chang spoke out three times, revealing details about his experiences while emphasizing the training and use of new talent in the sector, Chen said.

Friday’s meeting signaled the start of a process leading up to Taiwan’s 11th national technology conference, to be preceded by 15 to 20 meetings in order to integrate opinions from various walks of life. A joint document should be ready by February before the newly elected Legislative Yuan draws up a relevant budget, according to CNA.