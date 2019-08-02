TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The number of Taiwanese traveling to the United States rose by 5.2 percent during the first half of 2019 compared to the same period last year, making Taiwan the 17th-largest source of visitors.

A total of 254,484 Taiwanese citizens visited the U.S. from January to June this year, the Central News Agency reported.

The scale of the rise in tourism from Taiwan widely exceeded the global average of 1.6 percent, said the organization Discover America Taiwan, adding that travel in the other direction was also doing quite well.

One important change was the increasing importance of individual travel, partly due to the fact that many Taiwanese had traveled to the U.S. before and felt comfortable moving around outside the confines of a tour group, according to the CNA report.

Discover America recommended self-drive holidays and visits to the roots of American music.

