TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The inauguration ceremony of Taiwan's first Amis experimental school, Cilangasan Experimental School, was held on Aug. 1, the Indigenous Peoples Day.

Elders in the tribe, school teachers, Hualien County Magistrate Hsu Chen-wei, and Amis legislators and county councilors all participated in the ceremony, reported the Liberty Times. The Amis is the most populous indigenous group in Taiwan, and Cilangasan is considered as the sacred mountain by its people. Legend has it that their ancestors drifted to the mountain when a heavy flood struck.

The ceremony was highly characteristic of the Amis. Three-meter mochi was made to replace red ribbons in the "ribbon-cutting" ritual. Participants also helped bury jars of Jiuniang (sweet fermented rice) made the previous day, which will be dug out at the "Jiuniang Festival" in winter. In addition, the school has given special names to students in each grade because a similar custom is practiced by the Amis. For example, the six graders are "La 'icelay" (hard-working) and the fourth graders are "La Cidal" (energetic).

According to UDN, the school organizes monthly activities for its students. For instances, students will make fermented glutinous rice in January, climb the sacred mountain in April, and join the Ilisin Harvest Festival in August. The teachers hope the curriculum can help ancient wisdom be imparted on the youngsters.