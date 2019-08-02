  1. Home
Hehuan Mountain becomes Taiwan's first International Dark Sky Park

HMDSP a 'model case of cooperation between the local civilian community and governmental entities'

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/02 16:35
Hehuan Mountain becomes the first International Dark Sky Park. (www.gov.tw photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) has designated Hehuanshan (合歡山) as a Dark Sky Park.

IDA Executive Director Ruskin K. Hartley wrote in a congratulatory letter that the Hehuan Mountain Dark Sky Park (HMDSP) is “a model case of cooperation between the local civilian community and governmental entities.”

The Taiwanese Astronomy Community came up with the concept of the HMDSP in 2014. After a joint four-year effort between the Nantou County government, Taroko National Park, and the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the proposal was approved this year by the IDA.

According to the association, the HMDSP’s primary mission is to reduce light pollution in the park and surrounding areas through collaboration between local hotels and the government.
Hehuan Mountain
International Dark Sky Park

