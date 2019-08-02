  1. Home
  2. New Immigrants

New Taipei Labor Bureau celebrates success of interpreting service for New Immigrants

Municipal govt. offers free services in 5 languages to help mediate labor disputes

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/02 16:23
(Photo from New Taipei Labor Bureau)

(Photo from New Taipei Labor Bureau)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Labor Bureau of New Taipei City is celebrating the success of its comprehensive interpreting service for conflict mediation involving labor-management disputes. The service, which was launched this year, is currently offered in five languages.

As of late June, the New Taipei Labor Bureau successfully employed 17 language interpreters to help mediate 40 different labor disputes. The cost for such services, offered in Vietnamese, Tagalog, Thai, Burmese, and bahasa Indonesia, are valued at over NT$680,000 (US$21,600) and have been provided free of charge by the local government.

In response to the needs of migrant workers settling in Taiwan and their employers, Labor Bureaus around the country are establishing full-time employees to assist in interpretation and translation. The New Taipei Labor Bureau currently employs 84 such individuals as part of its interpreting service center.

The Ministry of Labor is planning to introduce labor law education courses to train interpreters so that they may better assist to resolve labors disputes between workers and management, while protecting the labor rights of New Migrants in Taiwan.

Recently in mid-July, the MOL’s Workforce Development Agency launched a new website for foreign job seekers, which offers service in five languages including Mandarin, English, Thai, bahasa Indonesia, and Vietnamese. Using the website, New Immigrants in Taiwan can check on the status of employment transfer requests, seek new positions, and find information about employers who are interested in hiring.
new immigrants
foreign language
migrant workers
New Taipei City
labor disputes
Ministry of Labor

RELATED ARTICLES

Free medical checks for migrant workers available in Taipei on Aug. 11
Free medical checks for migrant workers available in Taipei on Aug. 11
2019/07/31 12:00
Taiwan to introduce law encouraging middle-aged and elderly workers
Taiwan to introduce law encouraging middle-aged and elderly workers
2019/07/24 18:15
Control Yuan looks into issue of migrant worker births in Taiwan
Control Yuan looks into issue of migrant worker births in Taiwan
2019/07/23 11:25
Taiwan high school allows boys to wear skirts
Taiwan high school allows boys to wear skirts
2019/07/22 14:43
CTBC Bank ATMs across Taiwan now offer service in 12 languages
CTBC Bank ATMs across Taiwan now offer service in 12 languages
2019/07/12 15:57