TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Mermaid diving performances will be held at the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology (NMMST) at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, 10, and 17.

The performances will be brought to audiences by “MermaidArt.tw” (台灣人魚藝術學院), a group of ocean lovers and freediving coaches. They will combine performance art and freediving, a diving method where divers simply hold their breath instead of using a breathing apparatus.

MermaidArt.tw is promoting “mermaid diving,” where divers dress and swim as though they are mermaids. The group said it hopes to bring the public closer to the ocean and arouse environmental awareness through the activity.

The performances are included with the purchase of tickets to the NMMST’s main exhibition. In addition, museum entry is free of charge for Taiwanese aboriginal visitors until Sunday (Aug. 4) in celebration of Taiwanese Indigenous Peoples' Day (Aug. 1).