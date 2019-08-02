TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The first “Holyland International E-sports Ecosystem & 5G Applications Summit” was held on Friday morning (Aug. 2), during which the deputy mayor of Taipei City, Teng Chia-chi (鄧家基), said that the city government will continue to fully support the development of the e-sports industry, the UDN reports.

Teng said that e-sports is an emerging industry worldwide and that Taipei City has an advantage in developing it in Taiwan. Since 2015, the Department of Economic Development of Taipei City has been providing subsidies, applications for which total nearly NT$360 million (US$11.48 million) so far.

United Arab Emirates President Khalifa Al-Nahyan also participated in the summit. In addition, he has signed an agreement with Annytime Group (安妮時代) to set up an investment fund that focuses on the cultural, creative and e-sports industries.

The director of the Chinese Taipei E-sports Federation (CTESF), Chang Huei-mei (張惠美), said that the objective of the summit was to build a complete business ecosystem for e-sports in Taiwan and to promote upgrading the industry through the application of 5G networks. She hopes that, with the government’s supportive attitude, Taipei City will become the most e-sports-friendly city.