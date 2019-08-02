Japan's cabinet on Friday approved a plan to remove South Korea from a "whitelist" of countries with preferential export controls, a move that is likely to further fray already damaged relations between the two countries over wartime reparations.

The decision expanding a curb on exports of sensitive materials comes a month after Japan imposed a requirement for Japanese companies to receive case-by-case approval for the export of industrial materials used for semiconductors, smartphones and other high-tech devices.

The new measure, to go into effect August 28, will apply a stricter approvals process to an expanded list of materials that could be diverted to military use. It could require South Korean exporters to take extra administrative procedures to secure export licenses.

Japan says the trade measure was taken in response to problematic South Korean export controls that impact national security.

The move is likely to disrupt supply chains and the high-tech sector at a time of global trade tensions set off by a US-China trade war.

Reckless and selfish

South Korea lashed out at the Japanese decision. President Moon Jae-in called the move "reckless", adding that Tokyo's "selfish act will inflict tremendous damage on the world economy by disrupting global supply chains."

"Japan should withdraw its unilateral and unfair measures as soon as possible and come to dialogue."

Seoul views it as retaliation for a South Korean court ruling last year that Japanese firms should compensate forced laborers used before and during World War II.

Japan says wartime issues were settled by a 1965 treaty normalizing bilateral ties.

Japan and South Korea also have territorial disputes over islands.

Both Japan and South Korea are close US allies. The ongoing dispute between the two East Asian powers comes as the United States seeks to present a united front against North Korea at a time where denuclearization talks with Pyongyang have stalled.

China, who are in the midst of their own trade conflict with the US, were keen for a resolution to the spat between their Asian neighbors. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged "sincerity and goodwill in a forward-looking manner, in an objective and fair manner, so as to properly handle the existing differences."

Angry protests

South Korean demonstrators responded on Friday accusing Japan of "economic invasion."

Protesters stood outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul with signs saying "No Abe", in reference to the Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe.

"This is an economic invasion that attacks the vital point of our economy," said Park Seok-woon, president of the Korea Alliance for Progressive Movement.

Fighting it was in effect "South Korea's second independence movement" against Japan, he added.

cw, jsi/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

