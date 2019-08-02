  1. Home
  2. World

Los 10 primeros en la Liga Nacional

By Por The Associated Press , Por The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/02 14:21

J VB C H PROM.

Yelich Mil 100 380 79 126 .332

McNeil NYM 94 359 54 119 .331

Bellinger LAD 106 381 88 126 .331

Blackmon Col 90 383 77 122 .319

Rendon Was 94 353 77 112 .317

KMarte Ari 105 420 70 132 .314

Freeman Atl 109 423 83 129 .305

Arenado Col 108 411 68 125 .304

Dahl Col 99 371 67 112 .302

Verdugo LAD 103 332 42 98 .295

Jonrones=

Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 35; PAlonso, New York, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 30; ESuarez, Cincinnati, 29; FReyes, San Diego, 27; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; 4 tied at 26.

Carreras Producidas=

Bell, Pittsburgh, 88; Freeman, Atlanta, 85; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 83; Arenado, Colorado, 81; EEscobar, Arizona, 81; Yelich, Milwaukee, 81; Rendon, Washington, 80; PAlonso, New York, 77; Harper, Filadelfia, 72; 2 tied at 71.

Pitcheo=

Strasburg, Washington, 14-4; Fried, Atlanta, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 10-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; LCastillo, Cincinnati, 10-4; Hudson, San Luis, 10-5; Marquez, Colorado, 10-5; JGray, Colorado, 10-7.