TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The highest cell tower in Taiwan was officially activated today (Aug. 2) on the Northern Peak of Jade Mountain (玉山).

Chen Yao-hsiang (陳耀祥), the deputy director of the National Communications Commission, stated that the government and Taiwanese telecommunication companies have invested seven years and some NT$43 million (US$1.37 million) in building the tower, reported UDN.

The Yushan National Park management office pointed out that before the cell site's activation, the signal was largely blocked by the mountains, reaching only 30 to 40 percent of the surrounding area.



Since the government simplified the process of entering the national park, more people choose to hike there. However, the bad signal complicated rescue teams' attempts to reach those involved in accidents on the mountain.

The NCC explained that at first, no contractor wanted to take on the project because the construction site is located at an altitude of 4,000 meters in an area without access to water or electricity. The project took nine months to complete, according to UDN.