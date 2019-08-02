|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Yelich Mil
|100
|380
|79
|126
|.332
|McNeil NYM
|94
|359
|54
|119
|.331
|Bellinger LAD
|106
|381
|88
|126
|.331
|Blackmon Col
|90
|383
|77
|122
|.319
|Rendon Was
|94
|353
|77
|112
|.317
|KMarte Ari
|105
|420
|70
|132
|.314
|Freeman Atl
|109
|423
|83
|129
|.305
|Arenado Col
|108
|411
|68
|125
|.304
|Dahl Col
|99
|371
|67
|112
|.302
|Verdugo LAD
|103
|332
|42
|98
|.295
|Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 35; PAlonso, New York, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 30; ESuarez, Cincinnati, 29; FReyes, San Diego, 27; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; 4 tied at 26.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 88; Freeman, Atlanta, 85; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 83; Arenado, Colorado, 81; EEscobar, Arizona, 81; Yelich, Milwaukee, 81; Rendon, Washington, 80; PAlonso, New York, 77; Harper, Philadelphia, 72; 2 tied at 71.
|Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 14-4; Fried, Atlanta, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 10-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; LCastillo, Cincinnati, 10-4; Hudson, St. Louis, 10-5; Marquez, Colorado, 10-5; JGray, Colorado, 10-7.