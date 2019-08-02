  1. Home
Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/02 13:46
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston 100 100 230—7 11 0
Cleveland 000 100 000—1 6 0

G.Cole, H.Rondon (8), J.Smith (8), Devenski (9) and Maldonado; Salazar, Clippard (5), A.Cole (7), T.Olson (7), Wittgren (8) and Perez. W_G.Cole 13-5. L_Salazar 0-1. HRs_Houston, Bregman (27), Springer (25).

___

Toronto 002 114 012—11 14 0
Baltimore 000 010 010— 2 8 0

Thornton, Boshers (7), Adam (8), Law (9) and Jansen; Wojciechowski, Yacabonis (5), Tate (6), Bleier (9) and Sisco. W_Thornton 4-7. L_Wojciechowski 2-4. HRs_Toronto, McKinney (8), Grichuk (18), Jansen (9), Guerrero Jr. 2 (13). Baltimore, Mancini (25).

___

Tampa Bay 130 003 011—9 12 0
Boston 200 010 100—4 10 0

McKay, Drake (6), N.Anderson (8), Pagan (9) and Zunino; Cashner, Dar.Hernandez (6), Brewer (7), Hembree (9) and Leon. W_McKay 2-1. L_Cashner 10-6. HRs_Tampa Bay, Zunino (6), Meadows (17). Boston, Betts (19), Bogaerts 2 (25).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Minnesota 100 210 000 000—4 9 1
Miami 010 000 003 001—5 11 0
(12 innings)

Pineda, Duffey (7), Romo (8), Dyson (9), Rogers (9), R.Harper (10), Stashak (11) and J.Castro; Yamamoto, Conley (7), Kinley (8), J.Garcia (9), Quijada (10), Brigham (11) and Holaday. W_Brigham 1-0. L_Stashak 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (30). Miami, Ramirez (7).

___

New York 010 003 000—4 8 0
Chicago 000 000 000—0 4 1

Wheeler, Avilan (8), Familia (9) and Ramos; Cease, Osich (8), Fulmer (9) and Castillo. W_Wheeler 8-6. L_Cease 1-4. HRs_New York, Cano (10).

___

Milwaukee 100 100 100—3 7 0
Oakland 001 000 13x—5 6 1

C.Anderson, Guerra (7), Hader (8), Jackson (8) and Grandal; Bailey, Diekman (7), Treinen (8), Hendriks (9) and Taylor. W_Treinen 6-3. L_Hader 1-5. Sv_Hendriks (10). HRs_Oakland, Pinder (9), Chapman (24).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Francisco 000 020 000— 2 10 1
Philadelphia 032 410 00x—10 12 3

D.Rodriguez, Suarez (4), Selman (5), Gustave (6), Coonrod (8) and Vogt; Arrieta, Alvarez (5), Parker (6), R.Suarez (7), Nicasio (9) and Realmuto, Knapp. W_Alvarez 2-2. L_D.Rodriguez 4-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Quinn (2), Hernandez (8), Realmuto (15).

___

Cincinnati 010 000 0—1 4 1
Atlanta 300 001 x—4 8 1
(7 innings)

DeSclafani, Peralta (6), Dav.Hernandez (6) and Barnhart; Fried and McCann. W_Fried 12-4. L_DeSclafani 6-6. HRs_Atlanta, Duvall (5), Freeman (26).

___

Chicago 000 000 000—0 1 0
St. Louis 100 104 11x—8 14 0

Lester, Holland (6), Brach (7), Phelps (7), Chatwood (8) and Contreras; Flaherty, Webb (8), Mayers (9) and Wieters. W_Flaherty 5-6. L_Lester 9-7. HRs_St. Louis, Wieters (10).

___

San Diego 011 000 000—2 8 0
Los Angeles 010 005 20x—8 11 0

Lucchesi, Wingenter (6), Morejon (7) and Hedges, Mejia; Kershaw, Kelly (7), Floro (8), Y.Garcia (9) and W.Smith. W_Kershaw 10-2. L_Lucchesi 7-6. HRs_San Diego, Renfroe (30). Los Angeles, Smith (6), Bellinger (35).