Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|100
|100
|230—7
|11
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|0
G.Cole, H.Rondon (8), J.Smith (8), Devenski (9) and Maldonado; Salazar, Clippard (5), A.Cole (7), T.Olson (7), Wittgren (8) and Perez. W_G.Cole 13-5. L_Salazar 0-1. HRs_Houston, Bregman (27), Springer (25).
___
|Toronto
|002
|114
|012—11
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|010—
|2
|8
|0
Thornton, Boshers (7), Adam (8), Law (9) and Jansen; Wojciechowski, Yacabonis (5), Tate (6), Bleier (9) and Sisco. W_Thornton 4-7. L_Wojciechowski 2-4. HRs_Toronto, McKinney (8), Grichuk (18), Jansen (9), Guerrero Jr. 2 (13). Baltimore, Mancini (25).
___
|Tampa Bay
|130
|003
|011—9
|12
|0
|Boston
|200
|010
|100—4
|10
|0
McKay, Drake (6), N.Anderson (8), Pagan (9) and Zunino; Cashner, Dar.Hernandez (6), Brewer (7), Hembree (9) and Leon. W_McKay 2-1. L_Cashner 10-6. HRs_Tampa Bay, Zunino (6), Meadows (17). Boston, Betts (19), Bogaerts 2 (25).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|100
|210
|000
|000—4
|9
|1
|Miami
|010
|000
|003
|001—5
|11
|0
Pineda, Duffey (7), Romo (8), Dyson (9), Rogers (9), R.Harper (10), Stashak (11) and J.Castro; Yamamoto, Conley (7), Kinley (8), J.Garcia (9), Quijada (10), Brigham (11) and Holaday. W_Brigham 1-0. L_Stashak 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (30). Miami, Ramirez (7).
___
|New York
|010
|003
|000—4
|8
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
Wheeler, Avilan (8), Familia (9) and Ramos; Cease, Osich (8), Fulmer (9) and Castillo. W_Wheeler 8-6. L_Cease 1-4. HRs_New York, Cano (10).
___
|Milwaukee
|100
|100
|100—3
|7
|0
|Oakland
|001
|000
|13x—5
|6
|1
C.Anderson, Guerra (7), Hader (8), Jackson (8) and Grandal; Bailey, Diekman (7), Treinen (8), Hendriks (9) and Taylor. W_Treinen 6-3. L_Hader 1-5. Sv_Hendriks (10). HRs_Oakland, Pinder (9), Chapman (24).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|020
|000—
|2
|10
|1
|Philadelphia
|032
|410
|00x—10
|12
|3
D.Rodriguez, Suarez (4), Selman (5), Gustave (6), Coonrod (8) and Vogt; Arrieta, Alvarez (5), Parker (6), R.Suarez (7), Nicasio (9) and Realmuto, Knapp. W_Alvarez 2-2. L_D.Rodriguez 4-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Quinn (2), Hernandez (8), Realmuto (15).
___
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|0—1
|4
|1
|Atlanta
|300
|001
|x—4
|8
|1
DeSclafani, Peralta (6), Dav.Hernandez (6) and Barnhart; Fried and McCann. W_Fried 12-4. L_DeSclafani 6-6. HRs_Atlanta, Duvall (5), Freeman (26).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|104
|11x—8
|14
|0
Lester, Holland (6), Brach (7), Phelps (7), Chatwood (8) and Contreras; Flaherty, Webb (8), Mayers (9) and Wieters. W_Flaherty 5-6. L_Lester 9-7. HRs_St. Louis, Wieters (10).
___
|San Diego
|011
|000
|000—2
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|005
|20x—8
|11
|0
Lucchesi, Wingenter (6), Morejon (7) and Hedges, Mejia; Kershaw, Kelly (7), Floro (8), Y.Garcia (9) and W.Smith. W_Kershaw 10-2. L_Lucchesi 7-6. HRs_San Diego, Renfroe (30). Los Angeles, Smith (6), Bellinger (35).