TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The New Taipei City Children's Art Festival, one of the biggest parties of the summer, will run from Aug. 2 to 11.

The annual celebration takes on a "Future Monster" theme this year. New Taipei City Plaza has been transformed into an art paradise for children, who can experience art firsthand at the 11 "space huts" built for the event.

There are also art installations around the plaza, or "future playgrounds," as they have been named by organizers. The installations will be well lit at night to provide visitors with photo-taking opportunities.

The ten-day event will feature an array of exciting performances, with the renowned Paper Windmill Theatre lighting up the stage on the opening night. Other performers will include Big Dancers from Spain and GEAR Theatre from Japan, as well as local groups such as Feng Shen Bao Bao Children's Theatre, Formosa Circus Art, and the much-adored YOYO Family, which will host an electronic music party.

The most anticipated event, the grand parade, will take place on August 4. Nihon Buyo dancers from Tokyo's Ikebukuro district will join the parade this year, giving the show a Japanese vibe. In addition, a group of people in monster costumes will strut alongside the performers.

Festival-goers can try their luck in a drawing. Thousands of prizes, including round-trip tickets to Tokyo, will be given out. More information can be found on the event's official website.