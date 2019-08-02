FILE-In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015 file photo, a warning sign is posted to the door of a medevac biocontainment unit aboard a military transport plan
In this Sunday, July 14, 2019 photo, Red Cross workers carry the remains of 16-month-old Muhindo Kakinire from the morgue into a truck as health worke
In this Saturday, July 20, 2019 photo, a health worker in protective clothing burns the college entry exam papers completed by Ebola patient Claude Ma
In this Wednesday, July 17, 2019 photo, 2-month-old Lahya Kathembo is carried by a nurse waiting for test results at an Ebola treatment center in Beni
This Saturday, July 13, 2019 shows an Ebola treatment center set up next to the hospital in Beni, Congo. Nearly one year into the epidemic which has k
A view of the Poids Lourd checkpoint on the border between Congo and Rwanda, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Congo's presidency says the border is open again
People wash their hands at the Congo side of the Poids Lourd checkpoint at the border between Congo and Rwanda, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Congo's presid
ATLANTA (AP) — As a new Ebola outbreak rages in Congo, some of the first Ebola virus patients to be successfully treated in the United States during the deadliest recorded outbreak five years ago are reuniting with their doctors.
Dr. Kent Brantly, Nancy Writebol and Dr. Ian Crozier were three of the four Americans who were treated at Emory University Hospital in 2014 and recovered.
They plan to join Emory medical staff for a media briefing Friday, the fifth anniversary of Brantly's arrival. He was the first to come to Emory after being infected while working in Liberia.
The current outbreak in Congo has already killed more than 1,800 people, nearly a third of them children.
The 2014-16 outbreak in West Africa killed more than 11,300 people.