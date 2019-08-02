TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – News Watch 9, a program on Japan's NHK national television, aired on Thursday (Aug. 1) an in-depth report on Taiwanese youth closely watching the ongoing anti-extradition protests in Hong Kong, which shows that Taiwanese society is increasingly cautious of China.

“Be aware, Taiwanese. Do not believe the Chinese lies of ‘one country, two systems,'” exclaimed a group of Taiwanese youth. They were giving a speech in the streets of Taipei as NHK’s reporters arrived at the scene.

The youths were telling passing pedestrians that “Hong Kong today is Taiwan tomorrow,” meaning that Taiwan will be the next victim after China finishes eroding the democracy and freedoms of Hong Kong. The group also held poster boards on which onlookers left messages of support for Hong Kong protesters.

“The resistance against China must continue,” a woman told NHK when asked what the most important issue is in the upcoming presidential election. “We hope Taiwan’s sovereign and diplomatic status can normalize in the future, including foreign relations with China,” another man told NHK in the Taiwanese Southern Min language.

Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆), an activist who led the 2014 Sunflower Movement, told NHK in an exclusive interview that Taiwan is facing a “dangerous moment.” He explained that 2021 will be the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party and 2022 will be a critical year for China's President Xi Jinping (習近平) to secure his third tenure, so there will be internal pressure on Xi to show some results on the issue.

NHK also reported that approval ratings for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) doubled to 36 percent after she showed resolve in resisting Chinese influence and openly supported Hong Kong’s protests, showing that the majority of Taiwanese public opinion is against the “one country, two systems” arrangement that Beijing repeatedly seeks to impose on the island.