  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/02 12:13
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 15 6 .714
Washington 13 6 .684 1
Chicago 11 9 .550
New York 8 12 .400
Indiana 7 15 .318
Atlanta 5 16 .238 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 14 7 .667
Los Angeles 12 8 .600
Seattle 12 9 .571 2
Minnesota 10 10 .500
Phoenix 10 10 .500
Dallas 6 15 .286 8

___

Thursday's Games

Connecticut 68, Phoenix 62

Dallas 87, New York 64

Los Angeles 76, Las Vegas 68

Friday's Games

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at New York, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 6 p.m.<