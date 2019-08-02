BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Washington
|13
|6
|.684
|1
|Chicago
|11
|9
|.550
|3½
|New York
|8
|12
|.400
|6½
|Indiana
|7
|15
|.318
|8½
|Atlanta
|5
|16
|.238
|10
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|12
|8
|.600
|1½
|Seattle
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Minnesota
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Phoenix
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Dallas
|6
|15
|.286
|8
___
|Thursday's Games
Connecticut 68, Phoenix 62
Dallas 87, New York 64
Los Angeles 76, Las Vegas 68
|Friday's Games
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Connecticut at New York, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 6 p.m.<