In this Saturday, July 27, 2019, file photo, members of the National Search and Rescue Agency walk among buildings covered in volcanic ash from the er
In this Tuesday, July 30, 2019, file photo, passengers argue with protesters who disrupted a subway line in Hong Kong. Protesters in Hong Kong have di
In this Sunday, July 28, 2019, file photo, protesters carry U.S. flags and placards during a protest march in Hong Kong. A sea of black-shirted protes
In this Wednesday, July 31, 2019, file photo, a bleeding man is taken away by policemen after being attacked by protesters outside Kwai Chung police s
In this Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, file photo, Japan's Emperor Naruhito reads a statement to open formally an extraordinary session at the upper house of
In this Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, third left, crosses his arms for the traditional "ASEAN handshake" as
In this Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, file photo, workers collect trash during a clean-up on the Bahagia river in Bekasi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflan
In this Wednesday, July 31, 2019, file photo, a woman, center, wails by the body of her husband, an Indian army soldier Krishan Lal who was killed in
In this Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, file photo, Indian doctors scuffle with policemen during a protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill
In this Wednesday, July 31, 2019, file photo, a member of an honor guard reacts as he and his comrades prepare for a welcome ceremony for visiting Col
In this Monday, July 29, 2019, file photo, an Indian artist performs a fire act during a procession as part of "Bonalu" festivities in Hyderabad, Indi
National rescue agency workers walk near buildings covered in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Tangkuban Perahu in Indonesia. It's one of several active volcanos in the country.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, protesters disrupted subway service and staged other demonstrations in Hong Kong as they continued their protests against the territory's government.
Japan's Emperor Naruhito speaks in the upper house of parliament in his first opening speech for a Diet session since ascending to the Chrysanthemum Throne.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Asia-Pacific foreign ministers cross their arms for a traditional "ASEAN handshake" during an annual meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com