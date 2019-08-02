Argentina's hockey players stand during the playing of the national anthems before their women's preliminaries pool WA against Canada, at the Pan Amer
United States' Joe Schroeder is lifted to catch the ball during a rugby seven match against Brazil at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Ju
Luciana Gil, left, and Pamela Reyes, warm up before they compete in the finals of the women's 3 meter springboard synchronized diving competition, at
Ryan Chew of the United States eyes the shuttlecock during the badminton men's doubles semi-final against Brazil at the Pan American Games in Lima, Pe
A surfer eyes a pelican flying overhead as she prepares to participate in the Pan American Games women's short board competition on Punta Rocas beach
Mervin Weiler of the U.S. pitches against Argentina in their men's softball grand final game at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Aug. 1
Ruby Remati of the United States competes in the artistic swimming duet technical routine final at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Ju
People spend their afternoon in the central park in Guatemala City, Friday, July 26, 2019. The Trump administration signed an agreement with Guatemala
A hooded agronomy student protests outside the hotel where lawmakers are gathered and expected to vote on a deal that Guatemalan President Jimmy Moral
Women dance during protest march against the killing of activists, in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, July 26, 2019. Colombians took to the streets to call
Brenda Contreras, Miss Transgender Beauty 2018, attends the opening 2019 event in Mexico City, late Saturday, July 27, 2019. Mexico is one of the worl
The hand of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro shows keywords that read in Portuguese: "God, Family, Brazil," during his speech at a ceremony launchin
Nelson Haewdo, left, and Oscar Ruiz, of Paraguay's Cerro Porteno, celebrate their 2-1 victory over Argentina's San Lorenzo at the end of a Copa Libert
A young fans weeps tears of joy in Zipaquira, Colombia, Saturday, July 27, 2019, as he watches fellow Colombian Egan Bernal compete in the twentieth s
Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez speaks to the nation, accompanied by his wife Silvana Lopez Moreira, from the Palacio de Lopez in Asuncion, Pa
Uruguay's former President Jose Mujica speaks to the press after attending the wake for first lady Maria Auxiliadora Delgado, wife of President Tabare
Family members attend a burial service for an inmate who was killed in a prison riot, in Altamaria, Brazil, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. At least 57 pris
Salvadoran migrant Luis Ortiz poses for a portrait while at work in Rosarito, Mexico, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Ortiz, who spent 25 years in prison for
Women light candles during a march in favor of feminist movements, against racism and calling on state authorities to expand legal abortion rights in
Supporters gather in front of the headquarters of the Brazilian Press Association during a protest in support of the journalist Glenn Greenwald, in Ri
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.
The Pan American Games, the biggest multi-sports event in the Americas, drew nearly 7,000 athletes from 41 countries as events in 61 sports got underway in Peru's capital.
Egan Bernal, a slightly built Colombian with a killer instinct on the road, won the grueling Tour de France bicycle race, becoming ate age 22 its youngest champion in the post-World War II era.
The Trump administration signed an agreement with Guatemala's government that calls for asylum-seekers passing through the Central American nation to apply there rather than go on to the United States, touching off protests by Guatemalans who say their poor country doesn't have the resources to host migrants.
In Colombia, thousands of people dressed in wait demonstrated against an alarming wave of killings of leftist activists in the wake of the nation's peace deal.
Another burst of violence erupted at an overcrowded Brazilian prison and 58 inmates were left dead after clashes between members of rival gangs.
Brazilian journalists, artists, politicians and others gathered to show support for American editor Glenn Greenwald, who has been threatened with the possibility of jail by President Jair Bolsonaro for publishing hacked cellphone conversations between the justice minister when he was a judge and prosecutors.
Curated by Associated Press photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.