  1. Home
  2. World

Video shows Chinese hockey players savagely beat Hong Kong athletes

Hong Kong team was winning 11-2 when Chinese hockey players barbarically assault HK athletes

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/02 11:22
Wong (center). (Screenshot from YouTube video)

Wong (center). (Screenshot from YouTube video)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As tensions heat up between Beijing and Hong Kong over the anti-extradition bill protests, video surfaced on Thursday (Aug. 1) showing Chinese hockey players brutally assault Hong Kong athletes during a boy's hockey game on Wednesday (July 31).

On Wednesday, during a National Youth Games match in Chengde, China, as a Chinese team from Shenzhen was getting drubbed by their Hong Kong opponents 11-2, the Chinese players decided to take out their frustration on their Hong Kong opponents. With only one minute left in the game, the Chinese players launched a savage assault on their Hong Kong counterparts.

In video footage of the fight uploaded across multiple social media platforms, two Chinese players can be seen ganging up on and viciously beating a Hong Kong player with the number 23 on his jersey. In the background, a woman can be heard shouting repeatedly at the top of her lungs in English "Stop it, stop it!"

In the background, multiple other fights can be seen with Chinese players appearing to be the aggressor in every case. The South China Morning Post identified the Hong Kong player being assaulted by two Chinese as Jonathan Wong. The Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association announced on Thursday that three Chinese players involved in the brawl were banned for one year.

For its part, the Chinese Ice Hockey Association pledged that such an incident would not reoccur, according to the report.
Hong Kong activists
Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests
Hong Kong protests
violence
Hockey
Hockey fight

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: 'Please mind the thug'
Photo of the Day: 'Please mind the thug'
2019/07/31 17:58
Deploying PLA to Hong Kong would be ‘massive error’: Financial Times
Deploying PLA to Hong Kong would be ‘massive error’: Financial Times
2019/07/31 17:05
White House paying close attention to Chinese forces amassed at Hong Kong border
White House paying close attention to Chinese forces amassed at Hong Kong border
2019/07/31 11:01
Video shows vicious fight break out after man refuses to pay ticket on Taiwan train
Video shows vicious fight break out after man refuses to pay ticket on Taiwan train
2019/07/31 11:00
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hits record opinion poll lows
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hits record opinion poll lows
2019/07/30 19:24