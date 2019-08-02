TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As tensions heat up between Beijing and Hong Kong over the anti-extradition bill protests, video surfaced on Thursday (Aug. 1) showing Chinese hockey players brutally assault Hong Kong athletes during a boy's hockey game on Wednesday (July 31).

On Wednesday, during a National Youth Games match in Chengde, China, as a Chinese team from Shenzhen was getting drubbed by their Hong Kong opponents 11-2, the Chinese players decided to take out their frustration on their Hong Kong opponents. With only one minute left in the game, the Chinese players launched a savage assault on their Hong Kong counterparts.

In video footage of the fight uploaded across multiple social media platforms, two Chinese players can be seen ganging up on and viciously beating a Hong Kong player with the number 23 on his jersey. In the background, a woman can be heard shouting repeatedly at the top of her lungs in English "Stop it, stop it!"

In the background, multiple other fights can be seen with Chinese players appearing to be the aggressor in every case. The South China Morning Post identified the Hong Kong player being assaulted by two Chinese as Jonathan Wong. The Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association announced on Thursday that three Chinese players involved in the brawl were banned for one year.

For its part, the Chinese Ice Hockey Association pledged that such an incident would not reoccur, according to the report.