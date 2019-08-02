TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japan's Cabinet on Friday morning (Aug. 2) gave the go-ahead to remove South Korea from its “white country list” (ホワイト国) effective Aug. 28, with an official announcement to be made on Wednesday (Aug. 7), Sankei News reports.

The decision will be Tokyo’s second retaliatory measure against a South Korean Supreme Court’s ruling that forces Japanese corporations to compensate Koreans forced into labor during World War II. The first came on July 4, when Japan imposed stricter restrictions on exports to South Korea of the three chemical materials used for semiconductor and display production.

Countries on Japan’s white list are granted simplified export procedures on industrial items that could be diverted for military uses. South Korea's being removed from the list means that an estimated 1,120 dual-use goods will require individual authorizations to be exported to the country, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The reviewing period for each application could cause up to six months of production delay. Furthermore, each individual authorization would only be valid for six months as opposed to the three years of validity for a general permit, the Liberal Times reports.

South Korea President Moon Jae-in (文在寅) will hold an emergency Cabinet meeting this afternoon. Yesterday (Aug. 1), Seoul hinted that it would reconsider renewing the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), an intelligence-sharing accord with Japan, if it removed South Korea from the white list, the Asahi Shimbun reports.

Some analysts have warned that the measure could backfire and hurt the Japanese economy as well, reports LTN. Excluding South Korea, there are currently 26 countries on Japan’s white list.