  1. Home
  2. World

Japan’s Cabinet approves removal of S. Korea from ‘white list’

More than 1,000 export items to require individual authorization from Aug. 28

By Zin Kao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/02 11:20
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (middle) attends Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (middle) attends Cabinet meeting (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japan's Cabinet on Friday morning (Aug. 2) gave the go-ahead to remove South Korea from its “white country list” (ホワイト国) effective Aug. 28, with an official announcement to be made on Wednesday (Aug. 7), Sankei News reports.

The decision will be Tokyo’s second retaliatory measure against a South Korean Supreme Court’s ruling that forces Japanese corporations to compensate Koreans forced into labor during World War II. The first came on July 4, when Japan imposed stricter restrictions on exports to South Korea of the three chemical materials used for semiconductor and display production.

Countries on Japan’s white list are granted simplified export procedures on industrial items that could be diverted for military uses. South Korea's being removed from the list means that an estimated 1,120 dual-use goods will require individual authorizations to be exported to the country, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The reviewing period for each application could cause up to six months of production delay. Furthermore, each individual authorization would only be valid for six months as opposed to the three years of validity for a general permit, the Liberal Times reports.

South Korea President Moon Jae-in (文在寅) will hold an emergency Cabinet meeting this afternoon. Yesterday (Aug. 1), Seoul hinted that it would reconsider renewing the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), an intelligence-sharing accord with Japan, if it removed South Korea from the white list, the Asahi Shimbun reports.

Some analysts have warned that the measure could backfire and hurt the Japanese economy as well, reports LTN. Excluding South Korea, there are currently 26 countries on Japan’s white list.
Japan-Korea
export restriction
white list

RELATED ARTICLES

Bolton says US has no plans to get involved in Seoul-Tokyo dispute
Bolton says US has no plans to get involved in Seoul-Tokyo dispute
2019/07/25 14:22
South Korea's Blue House accuses domestic press of being ‘traitorous’
South Korea's Blue House accuses domestic press of being ‘traitorous’
2019/07/20 10:21
'Boycott Japan' sweeps across South Korea in wake of Tokyo's export controls
'Boycott Japan' sweeps across South Korea in wake of Tokyo's export controls
2019/07/19 16:45
South Korean dies from self-immolation near Japan’s embassy
South Korean dies from self-immolation near Japan’s embassy
2019/07/19 14:23
Japan-S. Korea relations continue to deteriorate over Tokyo's export restrictions
Japan-S. Korea relations continue to deteriorate over Tokyo's export restrictions
2019/07/10 17:52