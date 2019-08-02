  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/08/02 10:47
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 95 391 74 130 .332
Devers Bos 107 434 89 142 .327
Brantley Hou 103 403 59 129 .320
Bogaerts Bos 106 419 87 133 .317
Alberto Bal 90 330 31 104 .315
Lindor Cle 89 374 59 114 .305
Moncada ChW 97 372 58 112 .301
Merrifield KC 110 460 75 138 .300
Polanco Min 103 432 66 129 .299
Narvaez Sea 92 307 51 91 .296
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; 5 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Devers, Boston, 84; Kepler, Minnesota, 74; JAbreu, Chicago, 74; Encarnacion, New York, 74; Soler, Kansas City, 73; Rosario, Minnesota, 71; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Gurriel, Houston, 68.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 14-4; German, New York, 13-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 13-4; GCole, Houston, 13-5; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 10-3.