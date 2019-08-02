  1. Home
  2. Culture

Fresh Taiwan to exhibit Taiwanese creativity on three continents

22 brands representative of Taiwan chosen by Ministry of Culture

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/02 11:11
Taiwanese creativity will be showcased abroad. (Ministry of Culture photo)

Taiwanese creativity will be showcased abroad. (Ministry of Culture photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Culture's (MOC) Fresh Taiwan program will showcase the products of 22 Taiwanese creative brands in New York, Paris, and Bangkok in August, September, and October.

MOC selects Taiwanese brands it deems to be representative of the country. This year, the theme of this year is "Highlight," which reflects the program's focus on promoting the new brands, the ministry said via a press release.

Additionally, Fresh Taiwan has for the first time collaborated with Pinkoi, an online shopping platform. Pinkoi has designed a Fresh Taiwan section on its website in five languages, including Mandarin, Japanese, and Thai.

Fresh Taiwan will be on display at NY NOW from Aug. 10 to 14, M&O Paris from Sept. 6 to 10, and Style Bangkok from Oct. 17 to 21. One Taiwanese brand, bi.du.haev, will be prominently featured at M&O Paris’ "What’s New?" section, the main area of the exhibition.

Fresh Taiwan is also taking place at The Gala Asia (未來市) at Taipei's Huashan 1914 Creative Park until Aug. 31. For more information, please visit the website and Facebook page.
Fresh Taiwan
Huashan 1914 Creative Park

RELATED ARTICLES

Huashan creative park spotlights Taipei’s vibrant cultural and creative scene
Huashan creative park spotlights Taipei’s vibrant cultural and creative scene
2019/04/19 10:56
Culture x Tech Next Forum in Taipei showcases intersection of art and technology
Culture x Tech Next Forum in Taipei showcases intersection of art and technology
2018/10/25 15:59
The rise and fall of 120 Grassroots: Exclusive interview with Unregulated Masses founder
The rise and fall of 120 Grassroots: Exclusive interview with Unregulated Masses founder
2018/07/02 15:02
Huashan Grassland murder victim's other breast missing, killer's female friend bites police
Huashan Grassland murder victim's other breast missing, killer's female friend bites police
2018/06/26 12:35
Taipei Huashan Grassland murder victim's breasts found in fridge
Taipei Huashan Grassland murder victim's breasts found in fridge
2018/06/25 16:02