TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Culture's (MOC) Fresh Taiwan program will showcase the products of 22 Taiwanese creative brands in New York, Paris, and Bangkok in August, September, and October.



MOC selects Taiwanese brands it deems to be representative of the country. This year, the theme of this year is "Highlight," which reflects the program's focus on promoting the new brands, the ministry said via a press release.

Additionally, Fresh Taiwan has for the first time collaborated with Pinkoi, an online shopping platform. Pinkoi has designed a Fresh Taiwan section on its website in five languages, including Mandarin, Japanese, and Thai.

Fresh Taiwan will be on display at NY NOW from Aug. 10 to 14, M&O Paris from Sept. 6 to 10, and Style Bangkok from Oct. 17 to 21. One Taiwanese brand, bi.du.haev, will be prominently featured at M&O Paris’ "What’s New?" section, the main area of the exhibition.

Fresh Taiwan is also taking place at The Gala Asia (未來市) at Taipei's Huashan 1914 Creative Park until Aug. 31. For more information, please visit the website and Facebook page.