|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|95
|391
|74
|130
|.332
|Devers Bos
|107
|434
|89
|142
|.327
|Brantley Hou
|103
|403
|59
|129
|.320
|Bogaerts Bos
|106
|419
|87
|133
|.317
|Alberto Bal
|89
|328
|30
|102
|.311
|Lindor Cle
|89
|374
|59
|114
|.305
|Moncada ChW
|97
|372
|58
|112
|.301
|Merrifield KC
|110
|460
|75
|138
|.300
|Polanco Min
|103
|432
|66
|129
|.299
|Martinez Bos
|98
|397
|63
|118
|.297
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Springer, Houston, 25; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; Bogaerts, Boston, 25; RNunez, Baltimore, 25.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Devers, Boston, 84; Kepler, Minnesota, 74; JAbreu, Chicago, 74; Encarnacion, New York, 74; Soler, Kansas City, 73; Rosario, Minnesota, 71; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Gurriel, Houston, 68.
|Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 14-4; German, New York, 13-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 13-4; GCole, Houston, 13-5; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 10-3.