  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/02 10:14
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 15 6 .714
Washington 13 6 .684 1
Chicago 11 9 .550
New York 8 12 .400
Indiana 7 15 .318
Atlanta 5 16 .238 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 14 6 .700
Los Angeles 11 8 .579
Seattle 12 9 .571
Minnesota 10 10 .500 4
Phoenix 10 10 .500 4
Dallas 6 15 .286

___

Wednesday's Games

Indiana 61, Atlanta 59

Thursday's Games

Dallas 87, New York 64

Connecticut 68, Phoenix 62

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.<