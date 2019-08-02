Taipei, Aug. 1 (CNA) A delegation of 28 elementary and junior high school students left Taiwan for South Africa Wednesday to take part in the 20th International Mathematics Competition (IMC), Chiu Chang Mathematics Education Foundation said Thursday.



The Taiwanese students will compete against more than 1,000 contestants from over 30 countries in the competition, which is being held in Durban, South Africa from Aug. 1-6, said the foundation, which is leading the delegation.



The International Mathematics Competition (IMC) is hosted by different cities each year and participation is by invitation.



The IMC was formed in 2008, when the International World Youth Mathematics Competition, founded by National Kaohsiung Normal University in 1999, and the Elementary Mathematics International Competition, founded by Thailand's Ministry of Education, was combined and renamed.



The IMC consists of individual and team competitions and each participating country must send 10 proposed problems for the Key Stage II contest (upper primary level) and Key Stage III contest (lower secondary level), according to the rules.



The IMC Academic Committee then selects questions and prepares the competition papers.



The objective of the competition is to "create an academic atmosphere to motivate teachers and students to improve the teaching and learning of mathematics with emphasis on developing higher order thinking skills," according to the organizer.



The awards ceremony will be held on Aug. 5.