BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/02 09:06
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 15 6 .714
Washington 13 6 .684 1
Chicago 11 9 .550
New York 8 11 .421 6
Indiana 7 15 .318
Atlanta 5 16 .238 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 14 6 .700
Los Angeles 11 8 .579
Seattle 12 9 .571
Minnesota 10 10 .500 4
Phoenix 10 10 .500 4
Dallas 5 15 .250 9

___

Wednesday's Games

Indiana 61, Atlanta 59

Thursday's Games

Connecticut 68, Phoenix 62

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.<