MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican army has seized four vehicles that included three with homemade armor, one of which was painted to look like a state police vehicle in the northern state of Sonora.

The army said in a statement Thursday that the vehicles were found hidden in the brush along with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition, marijuana and T-shirts with the name of a government security force.

Two of the sports utility vehicles had been modified to include armored turrets on their rooftops.

Homemade armor for cartel vehicles and the cloning of official vehicles is not unheard of, but modifications as extensive as turrets are rare.