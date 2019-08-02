  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/02 04:30
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 68 39 .636
Tampa Bay 62 48 .564
Boston 59 50 .541 10
Toronto 43 67 .391 26½
Baltimore 36 71 .336 32
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 66 42 .611
Cleveland 63 44 .589
Chicago 46 59 .438 18½
Kansas City 40 70 .364 27
Detroit 32 72 .308 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 69 40 .633
Oakland 61 48 .560 8
Los Angeles 56 54 .509 13½
Texas 54 54 .500 14½
Seattle 47 64 .423 23

___

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5

Toronto 4, Kansas City 1

Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 1

Cleveland 10, Houston 4

Minnesota 7, Miami 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5

Texas 9, Seattle 7

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 4, Oakland 2

Thursday's Games

Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston (Rodriguez 13-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 8-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 13-6), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7) at Houston (Miley 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.