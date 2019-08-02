WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed U.S. ambassadors to two of the most important allies in Latin America: Colombia and Mexico.

Philip S. Goldberg's post in Bogota and Christopher Landau's in Mexico City were among several nominations adopted Thursday by unanimous consent on the last day before the Senate leaves for its August recess.

The approvals also included Kenneth S. George, who had been waiting since March 2018 to be confirmed as the ambassador to Uruguay.

Goldberg will replace Kevin Whitaker, who has become the longest-ever U.S. ambassador to Colombia since his arrival in the South American country in 2014.

Landau will be the first full ambassador to Mexico since Roberta Jacobson resigned on May 2018.