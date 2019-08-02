UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Kingdom, France and Germany are condemning North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches and urging Pyongyang to engage in "meaningful negotiations" with the United States on eliminating its nuclear weapons.

The three countries also urged North Korea "to take concrete steps towards complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization" and said international sanctions should remain in place and be fully enforced until its nuclear and ballistic missile programs are dismantled.

The UK, France and Germany requested a Security Council briefing by U.N. political chief Rosemary DiCarlo behind closed doors Thursday and their ambassadors issued the joint statement to reporters afterward.

"Serious efforts by North Korea to re-engage diplomatically and make progress on denuclearization are the best way to guarantee security and stability on the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.