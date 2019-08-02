ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay and Brazil have scrapped a widely criticized agreement on sharing power from a hydroelectric dam that led to the resignation of Paraguay's foreign minister and calls for the impeachment of its president.

New Foreign Minister Antonio Rivas told reporters Thursday that the May agreement has been annulled and will be renegotiated.

Paraguayan critics complain Brazil has been paying too little for power from their jointly operated Itapu dam and that a new three-year agreement failed to remedy the problem. They also complain it was signed in secret.

The controversy led then-Foreign Minister Luis Castiglioni to resign this week. Opposition leaders in Paraguay's Congress submitted a measure calling for the impeachment of President Mario Abdo Benitez.