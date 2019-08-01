  1. Home
Graham immigration bill disrupts Senate Judiciary Committee

By  Associated Press
2019/08/01 23:25
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., begins a markup over immigration policy on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, listens to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member, at the start of a ma

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters as he arrives to begin a markup on immigration policy on Capitol Hill

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., left, a former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, appeals to other members Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, standing r

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is engaged in a heated battle Thursday over immigration policy as chairman Lindsey Graham threatens to upend the rules to advance a detention bill that Democrats oppose.

It's one last battle, led by a top ally of President Donald Trump, before senators break for a long August recess and the start of 2020 campaigning.

Graham gaveled open the hearing saying he wasn't going to wait any longer. He says he failed to reach a compromise with Democrats over detention policies for children at the border.

The South Carolina Republican, who faces his own reelection race alongside Trump next year, says senators have a "right to vote" on his plan.

Democrats are voting against procedural motions. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island called it an "illegitimate process."