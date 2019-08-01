|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|68
|39
|.636
|—
|Tampa Bay
|62
|48
|.564
|7½
|Boston
|59
|50
|.541
|10
|Toronto
|43
|67
|.391
|26½
|Baltimore
|36
|71
|.336
|32
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|66
|41
|.617
|—
|Cleveland
|63
|44
|.589
|3
|Chicago
|46
|59
|.438
|19
|Kansas City
|40
|70
|.364
|27½
|Detroit
|32
|72
|.308
|32½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|69
|40
|.633
|—
|Oakland
|61
|48
|.560
|8
|Los Angeles
|56
|54
|.509
|13½
|Texas
|54
|54
|.500
|14½
|Seattle
|47
|64
|.423
|23
___
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5
Toronto 4, Kansas City 1
Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 1
Cleveland 10, Houston 4
Minnesota 7, Miami 4
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5
Texas 9, Seattle 7
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Milwaukee 4, Oakland 2
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Boston (Rodriguez 13-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 8-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 13-6), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7) at Houston (Miley 9-4), 8:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.