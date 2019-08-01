  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/01 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 14 6 .700
Washington 13 6 .684 ½
Chicago 11 9 .550 3
New York 8 11 .421
Indiana 7 15 .318 8
Atlanta 5 16 .238
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 14 6 .700
Los Angeles 11 8 .579
Seattle 12 9 .571
Phoenix 10 9 .526
Minnesota 10 10 .500 4
Dallas 5 15 .250 9

___

Wednesday's Games

Indiana 61, Atlanta 59

Thursday's Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.<