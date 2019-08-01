TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – When he was California governor Ronald Reagan called African delegates to the United Nations “monkeys” for voting to recognize China in 1971, in a telephone conversion with former President Richard Nixon, The Atlantic reported on Friday (July 30).

The tape came to light after presidential racism was back in the headlines after Donald Trump told four female Democratic congresswomen to go back to where they came from.

‘When the U.N. took its vote to seat a delegation from Beijing instead of from Taiwan, members of the Tanzanian delegation started dancing in the General Assembly,” The Atlantic reported.

The day after the UN recognized Beijing instead of Taiwan, Reagan, a staunch defender of Taiwan, phoned Nixon and said, “Last night, I tell you, to watch that thing on television as I did. To see those, those monkeys from those African countries – damn them, they’re still uncomfortable wearing shoes!”

In response, Nixon burst out laughing. The exchange taped by Nixon was reportedly stored in the Nixon Presidential Library.

When the tape of the conversation was released by the National Archives in 2000, the racist part was withheld to protect Reagan’s privacy. However, the complete version of the October 1971 conversation was released a few weeks ago.

Incensed Regan also put down the U.N., calling it a “kangaroo court” filled with “bums.” He consequently called for the U.S. to withdraw from full participation in the UN immediately.